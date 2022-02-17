For years now, it seems like we can’t get through certain sporting events without some sort of major controversy springing up that completely overtakes the competition. But for the 2022 Winter Olympics, it seems like the controversies have gone into overdrive.
Of course, the handling of Covid naturally takes things up a notch right off the get-go. Whether athletes who happen to test positive should be able to compete has been making headlines for the last two years now, and not just as far as the Olympics is concerned. Add to that the long-standing animosity towards the Chinese government (whether it’s justified or not), and these Olympics were primed for a ton of sub-stories.
But just when you think the controversies have gone over the edge, along comes figure skating to up the ante. Yep, the sport that has brought us wardrobe malfunctions, accusations of fixed scoring, and the soap opera on skates known as Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan is at it again. This time, its a performance enhancing drug violation by a 15-year-old Russian girl.
For those not in the know, Russia’s Kamila Valieva, who just happens to be one of the best female figure skaters in the world, had tested positive for a banned drug back in December, but for some reason, those results weren’t released until after the Olympics had begun, and Valieva had already competed in the team competition, helping the “Russian Olympic Committee” (they can’t compete under the Russian name or flag thanks to a previous doping scandal) win a gold medal.
Since the main event of the sport — the women’s competition, — hadn’t taken place yet, a Court of Arbitration for Sport was immediately convened to determine if the young girl could continue to compete. That decision, which has been panned by practically everyone except the ROC, was that she could still compete, but if she won a medal, the awards ceremony would be postponed until a final decision on her eligibility was reached.
Now, the controversy has taken a turn from ludicrous to outrageous as the teen’s representatives are claiming she accidentally ingested the banned substance while drinking water from the same cup as her grandfather!
I’m all for innocent until proven guilty, but if this highly unlikely scenario, being presented by known offenders of organized doping of their athletes, created reasonable-enough doubt to let it slide for the time being, I’ve got some great land in Siberia to sell them.
What’s even worse is the CAS rationalizing that by not allowing her to compete, it would be causing “irreparable harm” on her psyche. Sure, she’s a minor who might actually be a somewhat innocent pawn in all of this, but if she’s anything like most current 15-year-olds, she’s far from a fragile porcelain doll.
Meanwhile, the CAS is completely ignoring the “irreparable harm” its decision might cause the sport in general, or even the entire Olympic idealism of fair competition as a whole.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.