Worth a Thousand Words: Why little support for First Amendment?

It is disappointing, but not surprising that a majority of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners have chosen to apply a double standard in showing their support for upholding the US Constitution. During Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Commissioners Kristi LaRowe, Steve Westerberg, and Alan Duff threw out multiple flawed excuses for not carrying forward a request from several residents to enact a similar resolution to the recent Second Amendment Dedicated County proclamation, but this one would be for “the Freedom to Read” and against efforts to ban books. (See story on page 1).
The primary argument posed by these three was that there was no imminent threat to Isanti County and its residents of books being banned. Just looking back at letters to the editor in this newspaper, plus asking current Chair Mike Warring — who was the commissioners’ representative on the East Central Regional Library’s Board last year, gives evidence that the furor over “It’s Perfectly Normal” wasn’t an isolated incident. There was (and probably still is) an organized group of people who are pushing for books to be banned from both the local public libraries and the school libraries as well.
Additionally, a report from NBC News that coincidentally came out Tuesday morning indicates that nationwide, a record number of books faced attempts at being banned in 2022. According to the report, the American Library Association documented just under 1,300 challenges to over 2,500 books last year.
Besides that, these same commissioners eventually admitted that the approved Second Amendment proclamation was purely “symbolic” and a “show of support for our county sheriff.” So what harm is there to show support for the ECRL in its fight against censorship, which in fact wouldn’t be simply symbolic since the county commissioners have a voting voice on the ECRL Board. I can see no reason for their opposition to this except that they are in fact in favor of certain books being banned.
Putting all that aside, there is one statement that was made by LaRowe and Westerberg that I whole-heartedly agree with. If we are going to make a proclamation to one portion of the First Amendment, why not go all the way and make a proclamation in support of the entire First Amendment? The Freedom of the Press has been under attack as of late by individuals and government entities trying to block journalists from doing their job. The Freedom to Assemble and the right to petition the government also have met opposition in some way, shape, or form. And I know many will agree that the Freedom of Religion is under attack (although the source of the attacks and which religions are under attack depends on your personal perspective).
During the COW meeting, Chair Warring indicated he might craft his own version of a First Amendment proclamation to be presented at the May 2 meeting. If that is the case, I respectfully ask him to include at least one “whereas” for each individual freedoms protected by the First Amendment, as well as keeping the specific references to book banning in. I’m sure the group who requested this proclamation in the first place won’t have a problem sharing the spotlight with the rest of the First Amendment.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.