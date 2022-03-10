Worth a Thousand Words: Wrestling with weather-related decision

As the 2022 State Wrestling Tournament was approaching last week, I was grappling against my own opponent. As early as the Sunday before, I began hearing murmurings of some sort of winter weather event hitting our area just in time to throw a major monkey wrench into my plans for covering the five area grapplers who had qualified for the state tournament.
Making matters worse was that my typical M.O. for covering this particular tournament were quashed right from the get-go. You see, since it is a two-day tournament with no guarantees that the athletes needed to be covered would advance to day two, I traditionally plan on spending whatever time was needed to get photos of everyone during the opening rounds on day one. This year, however, the MSHSL introduced a girls tournament, which featured one Cambridge-Isanti qualifier. But that historic tournament was only being held during day two of the boys tournament.
Because of this, I was mentally locked into having to adjust to going on day two in order to properly cover this historic occasion. And in the interest of saving some company money and maximizing my time, I opted to hope that a majority of the boys advanced to day two.
Obviously, though, Mother Nature decided to wreak havoc on those plans. As late as last Friday afternoon, I was fully prepared to still go down for day two on Saturday. At that time, it sounded more like a rain event, with the snow only coming in after I was able to get back home. Upon waking up Saturday morning, it was obvious that was incorrect as there was a layer of ice encasing my car. Plus, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Facebook page featured an ominous announcement that basically said, “If you don’t have to be on the roads, don’t go out.” That, plus the fact the forecast had changed to indicate freezing rain would again be moving in right about the same time as I would be heading home made up my mind. There would be no state wrestling for me.
Luckily, my tendency to plan ahead resulted in my having two accomplished photographers as contingency plans for just this situation. I greatly appreciate both Jorge Perales and Terry Bullock coming through for me.
It was still a painful decision to make, though. I love covering state tournaments. For one, it’s a way for me to live vicariously through the student athletes. Their reward for success in competing at state is my reward for covering them throughout the season. Secondly, their success should be rewarded by giving them proper coverage at state. So, nothing against those two or a multitude of others I can call on for a favor, but it will take something akin to Saturday’s horrible weather to keep me away from whatever is the next state competition either Cambridge-Isanti or North Branch qualifies for — and here’s hoping there will be plenty of them (state tournaments that is, not horrible weather).
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
