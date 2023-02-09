Worth a Thousand Words: ‘You used to say live and let live’

I remember back when I went through an unemployment stretch having to take these personality questionnaires when filling out applications. Among the literally hundreds of seemingly bizarre questions posed was one that has stuck out in my mind all these years later. It read somewhere along the lines of “What do you think of the philosophy of live and let live?”
Among the multiple choice answers was something like “it’s a good philosophy, but not practical.” I went with that as my answer because I felt the only way it can be practical is if everyone follows the philosophy, and that’s not something that at that time seemed practical. Today, it’s even less practical.
There’s an episode of “Big Bang Theory” where Sheldon makes the realization that his friends’ social universe didn’t currently revolve around him. Frustrated with that, he goes about inviting a new group of people to gather with him. However, he wound up quickly abandoning this new gathering and going back to his original friends because the new group “were having fun wrong.”
As comical as that sounds, it is pretty much spot-on with many people’s attitudes lately. A perfect case in point is Isanti County’s “Orange Frog/Happiness Advantage” initiative. It has recently been announced Isanti County will be discontinuing its participation in the program, although some other entities such as Cambridge Medical Center will continue at least within their own staff and perhaps portions of the general public.
One of the primary reasons for this program being discontinued at a county level is a group of people who opposed it because it didn’t improve mental health the “right way,” and this group did everything in their power to denigrate the program even though there were a number of success stories with Orange Frog.
Granted, the debate over this initiative was more complex than a single topic. But there are several other examples I can point to:
•People posting messages of thanks for someone paying it forward at Caribou or McDonald’s are met with people complaining these acts of kindness are wasted on “overly expensive” food and should have been used for something more noble.
•People sharing positive reviews of businesses are being countered with negative reviews.
•Voicing excitement over attending an upcoming event such as a concert, play, or another form of entertainment results in people mocking the person’s choice of entertainment.
My question in all of these examples is: “what gives you the right to rain on someone’s parade, especially since their source of pleasure has no direct impact on you in any way, shape, or form?”
The cynical answer is these people are miserable and they want to drag everyone else down. My answer circles back to the first paragraph of this column: people are either unable or unwilling to live and let live. And sadly, all this does is create a snowball effect that drags everyone down.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
