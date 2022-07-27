To the editor,
In answer to a challenge, here’s a short list of the things the Biden administration did in just the first year:
The $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan included:
•$1,400 stimulus checks for all Americans
•$350 Billion in local & state aid
•$130 Billion to safely open schools after Covid
•$1 Billion for Head Start – A proven investment that saves multiple times it’s cost.
• $39 Billion in low-income childcare assistance – allowing low-income families to work
•$1.2 Trillion Infrastructure bill including:
•$110 Billion for roads & bridges
•$65 Billion for expanding broadband internet access
•$55 Billion for water & waste water including removing lead pipes that leach deadly lead into home water supplies
•1 billion at-home Covid tests available free by mail
•500 million free N95 masks available
•A more complete list is at: https://whatbidenhasdone.wordpress.com/2022/01/20/year-one-what-biden-has-done-mega-thread/
Before the complaint comes up, these initiatives DID NOT increase inflation. The main drivers of the current high inflation are price gouging by oil companies and other corporations increasing prices when the economy recovered after Covid. High inflation is an international issue and with the US being a major player, it cannot help but be affected.
I was called out for distracting from current problems by mentioning Trump. I was not clear. My letter was meant to point out the hypocrisy of those who question the moral direction of the country when they ignore what the former president and his party have done to increase that moral decline. The opposing letter writer wants to “get the perceived failures of the Trump administration behind us.” That ignores the fact that Trump is the likely Republican Presidential nominee for 2024. He and his followers are a “clear and present danger” to the future of our democracy. We cannot ignore what happened during his administration.
Lastly, I didn’t mean to say that guns are too easy to get. My point was that the Republican (pro-life) party either makes it easier to obtain guns or stops legislation that might improve gun safety. It took 20+ years for ANY federal gun safety bill to be passed. The recent bill was passed only after being watered down by Republicans. Republican politicians are never willing to even try proposals that might have a chance to work. When thousands of Americans are killed by guns each year, to do NOTHING is unconscionable and definitely not pro-life.
Jeff Benny
Cambridge
