One of the things I do as publisher of local newspapers is to meet with or talk to people who praise or complain about what they see in the newspaper. During these discussions, I usually learn there is confusion about how a newspaper operates. For example, one person who I spoke with recently thought we wrote the public notices which run every week in the later pages of the newspapers. If given the opportunity, I like to use these times to help people understand how a newspaper operates, something I have been doing for 25 years. Recently, it was suggested that I write a column periodically to go into more detail about newspapers.
One of the sections of a newspaper which is often mis-understood and often controversial is the letters to the editor (LTE) section appearing on the Opinion page. People often ask why we run LTE’s in our newspapers. I could answer it by saying it is a time-honored tradition that newspapers run LTE’s and they have been an integral part of every newspaper since the first newspapers were published. Although true, a better answer is the section gives the letter writer an opportunity to share their opinion about events and issues in their communities. The word “opinion” is important to note though. LTE’s are placed on Opinion pages (sometimes also labeled Editorial pages) because newspapers need to differentiate between the facts we report in news stories from what is our opinion or the opinion of our readers. Sometimes these letters shed light on topics in our community which have not been reported in the news sections but could be a benefit to readers.
Our newspapers, and many newspapers across the world, have rules to be followed in order to have an LTE considered for publication. The No. 1 rule is you cannot commit libel because the writer and possibly the newspaper become liable for damages. In general, libel is the publication of false statements which could damage a person’s reputation. Other rules include limiting word counts to 500 or less and requiring the writer’s name and phone number. We don’t publish the phone number, but do call writers with questions. Some writer’s opinions can get lengthy and since space is limited, we would rather include more than one LTE. We will call to verify the LTE is from the person who sent it in. Yes, we have had people send in LTE’s using someone else’s name plus, we want to verify the person is local. I receive several emails each week from people nationally wanting to run letters– we only run letters from local writers.
We will not run LTE’s critical of a private business with the exception of our newspaper (yes, we are a private business). If you are upset with the privately run hospital, the hardware store or a local restaurant, you need to have that discussion with them. We do run LTE’s critical of us. We do not run LTE’s thanking a laundry list of businesses or people. We do not run LTE’s making blatant lies or obviously false claims.
Somewhere along the way, people running campaigns for candidates realized the power of a newspaper’s LTE section and started abusing it. The campaigns generate letters, told people to sign them and then submit them to the paper for consideration. At one point, one of our newspapers had hundreds of letters and no room to fit them all in. We have since gone to charging a nominal fee for political LTE’s during election seasons, those for or against someone or something.
Do we run all of the submissions we get? In most cases we do if they conform to the LTE policy. If they need to be shortened to conform to the word limit, we will send back to the writer for revisions but some choose not to revise them. If they are deemed a paid LTE, we inform the writer and give them the option of it running or not. We do also limit the number of times we will publish a letter writer in order to give everyone a chance to be published. Along those same lines, we do cut off a back-and-forth series of LTE’s/responses if there is no new information brought to light.
There are some recent studies showing the Opinion page and LTE’s as some of the lowest read content at some big daily newspapers. The same is not true at many community/weekly papers. Our hope is to continue offering members of the local communities the opportunity to voice their concerns and offer possible solutions to these concerns in a civil, respectful public forum. As a society, we have to get back to a point where we can listen to other’s opinions, understand their perspective, appreciate others’ opinions, and work together to solve our concerns while doing it in a respectful manner. There does not have to be a right way and a wrong way to solving things.
We invite you to write a letter to share your thoughts.
Jeff Andresis the publisher of Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications. He can be reached at jeff@northstarmedia.net.
