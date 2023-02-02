To the editor,
The legislature just passed a new law making abortion legal for anyone, even minor children without parental consent, up to birth. (No rules) Whose bringing these minor children if parents can’t consent?
Abortion is a serious matter, it’s a surgery or strong chemical, with out oversight and no reporting, a lot of injury is going to happen and no one will know.
All protections for minors are being removed in our legislature — making abortion, including sterilization, legal for children and anyone, by any type of provider.
Abortion causes a lot of pain to moms and babies; it goes against our nature to end the life of our own child. A mother’s love is a natural thing, who doesn’t love babies. Abortion cause regret, guilt, a lot of grief and pain to recover from.
The legislature did not think this through, and tried to just get something done. It’s cruel. What happened to safe, legal and rare?
This is not Minnesota Nice anymore.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.