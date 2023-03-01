To the editor,
“America belongs to ‘We the People’ it does not belong to Congress, it doesn’t belong to special interest groups. It does not belong to the courts. It belongs to ‘We the People’” John Jay.
So, “we the people” should accept this responsibility and join in an Appeal to Heaven on Sunday March 5th, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Grandi, Hwy 65.
Bob Lex
For Concerned Citizens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.