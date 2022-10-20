To the editor,
A big thank you to all our local businesses and individuals who contributed to our thirteenth annual Hay Ride for Food on Oct. 2. Without our support, we could not make this happen to help our community.
We had a great turnout on a beautiful October day, so thanks to all who showed up with family and friends to participate in this event. Everyone enjoyed the classic hay rides, horses, bouncy house, face painting, raffles, bike raffles, silent auction, and lots of good food and treats! Also, a record amount of food was donated to the Baptist Church, and several cash donations went to the Salvation Army. We are very blessed!
We also want to thank our volunteers who gave of their time to help set up, run, and clean up the event. Others donated baked goods to share – much appreciated. It takes a team of dedicated people to make this happen, and we greatly appreciated your efforts!
We hope to see you all again next year! Mark your calendars for the first Sunday in October from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Danny Schnabel, Founder
Bruce & Barb Bloomgren, Event Hosts
