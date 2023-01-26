To the editor,
The headline in the January 19, 2023 Isanti-Chisago County Star stated “Commissioners agree to fully fund organizations” makes the comments by the Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines misleading. She said $2500 was given to the Isanti County Agricultural Society specifically used for the Isanti County Fair.
To say it would fully fund the fair is grossly mistaken. Plus, money given to the Agricultural Society is used for many expenses such as maintenance of the grounds, equipment, insurance and numerous other expenses.
In fact, Isanti County gives this county’s fair a significantly smaller amount than other counties give to their county fairs. Several Minnesota county fairs are fully funded by their county.
Our funding makes us extremely appreciative to those who fund our many fair activities, grandstand events, entertainment and make the Isanti County Fair the annual county reunion.
Isanti County Fair Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.