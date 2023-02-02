To the editor,
Jerry Grell asks “did the Keystone pipeline damage 571,000 ag jobs and $76 billion in ag economy?” I’m confused by the question, since I was writing about the potential risks of the Keystone XL pipeline which was not built. Maybe he is referring to the existing Keystone pipeline, where documented leakage is at 1,400,000 gallons and counting.
It’s easy to blame the Democrats’ Covid response for all of the unemployment during the Trump administration because Trump is never to blame for anything. Of course, the fact that those shutdowns likely saved lives doesn’t matter to Trump supporters. Maybe the 1,000,000+ covid deaths aren’t enough for them. What about the estimated 460,000 excess deaths due to Trump’s poor Covid response? I’ve written about this numerous times and no other writer has responded to my offer to refute or explain that number. Apparently, the “pro-life” conservatives only care about the economics of the Covid responses and not the human death toll.
Biden, Mike Pence and Trump all possessed classified documents. I am glad to see that special prosecutors are investigating all of the cases. The three cases are not the same though. It appears that Biden and Pence had small numbers of documents of unknown security levels while 300 of the Trump documents had classified markings. Biden and Pence did not impede the investigations. Trump turned over 15 boxes of documents in February 2022. Then in June 2022 Trump claimed that all documents were found. So Trump lied about the 13 more boxes of documents found in August 2022, some of which were found in his office. Speaking of lying, whatever lies Biden may have told, he has a long way to go to get to the 30,000+ document lies by Trump.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.