To the editor,
In response to multiple letters to the editor:
•One claims Trump lied 30,000 times. WOW; simply ludacris to even claim this. Claims proven to be fallacious and erroneous. Fact is Joe Lie-den even lied about his college rankings top 5 when he was 76th out 85 students. Lie-den also busted for being a plagiarist. He had 50 years to perfect his lying.
•Biden claims he created 12 million jobs as well as 800,000 manufacturing jobs. Presidents do not create jobs, employers do. Truth is Feb. 7, 2023 Thomas Catenacci states Bureau of Labor stats reports under Biden the economy added 2.7 million jobs 214,000 manufacturing jobs. The other 9 million were lost during Covid when the economy was forced to shut down. Biden fired 40,000 Army National guards, 20,000 reserve solders, 8,500 active military personal because they refused the Covid shots, which were proven a failure. Now Biden provoking Russia and China to a war.
•February 2023 report shows inflation back up again. I asked senior citizens why they are working, everyone explained they cannot make ends meet so they got a part time job: INFLATION. Folks selling real estate to. All stated Biden’s fault.
•One state’s 45 degrees in February is the result of climate change. I did more explorations: 1877-78 the warmest winter on record, followed by 1930-31. It was -18 February 24?
•One claims Trump election fraud while Hilary Clinton’s Russian Collusion Delusion stating voter fraud “Russians interfered.” Cost to tax payers 32 million. “Big Lie” Arizona’s mid-term Governors race they admitted many voting problems but ignored it.
•Tuesday Jan 31 CBS news: Folks are leaving high crime and high taxed states run by Democrats. California lost 343,000 residents followed by New York 300,000. Florida being the largest gainer at 319,000.
•One talks about the Keystone pipeline, he uses “could have,” “would have” and “if” in his messages. I do not. Feb. 7, 2022 Lie-den in his speech he was going to take care of the Nord stream pipeline. Guess what, the Nord stream line was compromised. One of the largest environmental disasters ever. Train derailment ignored as well in East Palestine Ohio.
•The same politicians that support killing innocent babies are the ones that let violent criminals out of prison so they can murder innocent folks. Example Alex Becker walking home gets gunned down like an animal. Will his family receive 27 million payout? Kamala Harris let a career criminal out in MN and murders again. Career criminals are the problem NOT GUNS!
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
