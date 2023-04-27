To the editor,
In response to two of the points brought up in Jerry Grell’s recent letter to the editor:
He shows his true colors when he complains that a “career criminal/drug addict received $27 million.” My research into George Floyd’s criminal history shows nine arrests from 1997 to 2007. There were no arrests in the last 13 years of his life. Hardly a record that demanded execution by police. George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin. Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes. There was ample time during those eight minutes for Chauvin to stand up and not murder George Floyd. With three officers there, Floyd would not be able to escape. As a reminder, the $27 million award was determined by a jury. After a lengthy trial, a jury of 12 citizens determined that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. Jury awards like this are for compensatory and punitive damages. Compensatory damages are for the lifetime loss of a person’s income, love and support. Punitive damages are levied to punish egregious behavior. It is hoped this large settlement will change behavior of the Minneapolis police force so that more people do not die under similar circumstances.
Mr. Grell also complains that the families of fallen officers and military heroes do not receive the same $27 million awarded to George Floyd’s family. He may be right. Maybe, those surviving families derive more financial support. If this is what Mr. Grell feels, he should ask for more taxes to support those families.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.