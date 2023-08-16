To the editor,
I read with interest the discussion in the March 16 issue regarding the 2nd Amendment. I believe the County Board understands what a “proclamation” is and that it may not have the force of law.
I also believe that the 2nd Amendment closes the door to further refinement such as who to issue permits to, etc. However, I trust Sheriff Seiberlich to decide when an applicant is (proven to be) a felon, or mentally unstable and do his due diligence to disallow a gun permit for such a person. With the understanding that a permit, or lack of, would never stop anyone: Criminals do not obey gun laws.
But I am most shocked at the comments of County Attorney Jeff Edblad. It appears Mr. Edblad has never read the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution. Nowhere in the 2nd Amendment does it state that citizens can shoot up the city, or otherwise operate a gun dangerously. In fact, it does not discuss when to shoot or at what besides defense from enemies foreign and domestic. One would expect the county attorney to know that. All it says is that no laws should be passed that restrict the right to own a gun. His comments center around irresponsible shooting. Not gun ownership. We refreshingly have a mostly new County Board and Sheriff. Possibly a new County Attorney who is familiar with the Constitution would be the next intelligent move.
Steve Knight
Cambridge
