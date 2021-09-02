To the editor,
I have read the Aug. 19 issue of the Isanti-Chisago County Star and was interested in the on-going conversation about handicapped parking at the Cambridge Library. According to one council member I’m one of those “squeaky wheels” he mentioned at the Aug. 16 council meeting. That comment doesn’t sit too well with me.
The question my original letter asked was why the present design was approved. Now doesn’t seem the time for a costly, needed correction.
The council member stated “We did what was needed to be 100% ADA compliant.” Wouldn’t it also have been compliant if the parking area and the grass on the west side of the building had been switched around so parking access to the library would have been easier, closer and safter for everyone?
I’m not acquainted with the council member that made that “squeaky wheel” statement, but I do question his opinion on this matter. Hopefully neither he nor any of his family, loved ones or friends will be told that if something is compliant it’s “good enough.”
My hope is that there may someday be an area where people can at least be dropped off near the east or west library entrance.
Chris Hanson
Cambridge
