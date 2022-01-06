To the editor,
This winter let’s remember to give each other a little extra space on the roads, also in life in general.
Also remember to clean your vehicle off after a snowfall. This city could use a self-serve car wash like we used to have, and a rent-a-car outfit like Greenbergs had would be nice too.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
