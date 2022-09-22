To the editor,
I would like to say a BIG THANK YOU to the many wonderful people that helped me at the Isanti County Fair on July 21, which was Senior Citizens Day. The quick response of the Isanti County Fair Board, medical personnel, and the Cambridge Police Department and Isanti County Sheriff Department. These wonderful people packed my foot in ice and wrapped it -- they even let me stay to see the Senior Day Performance before taking me to the Cambridge Allina Emergency Room for treatment and an x-ray. This is such a wonderful and caring community which I have proudly called my home town for more than 70-years.
Shirley R. Karstens
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.