Dear Editor,
This is a “thank you letter” that is a pleasure to write.
It is always a joy to share good news. The good news is of course, that thanks to generous gifts to the Salvation Army in Isanti County, we were able to help many families, seniors, and youngsters during the holiday season and all year long.
Our reaching out to the needy during the holiday season is just a start to the wonderful programs we will be able to fund with the kettle donations.
I would like to thank the businesses that let us right in front of their stores, the caring ladies of Tusen Tack and Butch Erickson who helped collect donations from the city of Braham. Without them and our loyal volunteer bell ringers, these programs would not be possible. It started out very warm this year but of course, mother nature made sure we knew we live in Minnesota.
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU
God Bless
Sincerely
Kory Erickson
Director Isanti County Unit Salvation Army
