To the editor,
It’s interesting hearing from conservative, “Christian” Trump voters about a perceived decline in the moral standing of the US. If they did, or still, support Trump and the right-wing of the modern Republican party, here’s short list of the things that they probably support:
•A former president who’s been accused of sexual harassment or assault by 18 women, is being investigated for tax evasion and fraudulent reports to banks and insurance companies, had to shut down Trump University and his charity for fraud and said there were “good people” in the crowd of Nazis and white supremacists in the Charlottesville riots.
• A former president and political party that refuse to acknowledge that the January 6 attack on the Capitol was a violent riot where people died, more than 100 police officers were injured and the rioters erected gallows to hang Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi.
• A president that was a close friend of Putin, who was known for murdering political rivals and his brutal rule of Russia. He said Putin was a “genius” when he attacked Ukraine.
• Anti-choice laws that will leave no choice but for 10- and 12-year-old girls to carry fetuses to term that are the result of rape by their fathers, uncles or strangers.
• Anti-choice laws that will leave women having miscarriages with little chance of any medical attention because doctors will be unwilling to perform any procedure for fear of being charged with performing an abortion.
• The Republican’s efforts to kill the Affordable Care Act and have nothing to replace it. That would leave millions of children and adults with no access to healthcare.
• The proliferation of guns with no plans to deny gun ownership to ANYONE not convicted of a felony. In their minds, domestic and romantic partners prone to violence or those with unstable mental conditions should still have access to any gun including weapons with magazines of 30 or more bullets.
• The degradation of our environment by gutting the Clean Water and Clean Air Acts and by killing the EPA’s enforcement ability.
• The concerted effort to eliminate minority voting through gutting the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
• The conversion of the US to a country ruled by the rich and corporations by allowing those entities to buy the votes of politicians.
I agree, I am concerned about a moral decline in the US. I just differ with other writers on the source.
Jeffrey Benny
Cambridge
