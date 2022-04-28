To the editor,

Well, it’s time to restore America to the great nation it has been designed to be. There are many who want to reset it to a socialist nation. But God birthed it as a righteous, free nation. God promised if we pray He will save and restore America.

So please join with us on Sunday evening, May 1, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Grandy. Highway 65, just one block north of the Grandy business section.  

Bob Lex

For Concerned Citizens

