To the editor,
Our State is in a big mess, we had a large surplus, it was spent with a little to us, the tax paying middle; Walz promised he would give most back, but changed his mind-not only that.
Taxes are being raised and making it harder on all of us to manage, making us work harder. Schools will be having a hard time financially managing, all the new spending they will have to be expanding. The kids in school will all get free lunch, lots of new employees, larger payroll-what a punch.
Kids are precious, we should not hurt, by pushing on them sexual dirt. Parents know what children want and need, not schools and teachers with a different creed.
We all care for Minnesota and everyone in it, these new laws will make us want to exit.
WE have a God in Heaven who loves us all, and cares for the weak and children most of all. I do hope these leaders will see the danger, and change hearts and minds to make them changers.
Lets call our leaders to do what is right, and save our state from a terrible plight. So many things I did not mention, gun laws, abortion, marijuana -are all worth our attention.
Judy Hansen
Cambridge
