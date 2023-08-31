To the editor,
America has a rapidly expanding hole in it. The hole must be filled with prayer before the hole becomes the WHOLE.
Please join us to Appeal to Heaven on Sunday, September 3rd at Grace Gospel Church, Grandy, Hwy 65.
Bob Lex for Concerned Citzens
