Dear Editor
I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth -- That God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it pobrobable that an empire can rise without his aide ~ Benjamin Franklin.
So please join us to Appeal to Heaven on Sunday Dec. 4, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Grandy, Hwy 65.
Bob Lex
For Concerned Citizens
