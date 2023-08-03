Dear Editor,
On April 29, 1607, Rev. Robert Hunt planted a cross on the beach at Cape Henry, Virginia Beach. He then declared this a Dedication and Prayer:
“We do hereby dedicate this land, and ourselves, to reach the people within these shores with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and to raise up Godly generations after us, and with these generations take the Kingdom of God to all the earth. May this covenant of Dedication remain to all generation as long as this earth remains.”
There is now great effort to destroy this covenant and take this nation down with it. The answer is found in Dedicated Prayer. So please join us to Appeal to Heaven on Sunday, August 6, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Grandy, Hway 65.
Bob Lex
For Concerned Citizens
