Dear editor,
It is well past time to retore America to the great nation God determinted it to be. hat are the basic values of a godly nation:
1. Protection of life. Nothing is more precious to God
2. Protection of family. God created man in his image. Male and female, father and mother.
3. Protection of religous freedom
4. Liberty
5. Godly government
God promised, if we will pray he will save and restore America.
So pleae join with us on Sunday evening Aug. 7, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church. Grandy, Hwy 65, Just one block north of the Grandy business section.
Bob Lex, for Concerned Citizens
