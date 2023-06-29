To the editor,
“If we ever we forget that we are on nation under God then we will be one nation gone under.” (Ronald Reagan) How very close we are to going under! God promised tht our honoring Him and appealing to Heaven will restore America.
So please join us to Appeal to Heaven on Sunday, July 2nd, 5 p.m. at grace Gospel Church, Grandy, Hwy 65.
Bob Lex
For Concerned Citizens
