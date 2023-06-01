Dear editor,
If we want to see this nation restored as, “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” it seems wise to obey God, the founder of the nation. This is what He told us.
“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving if thanks be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead quiet and peaceable live in all godliness and honest. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God.” 1Tim2
So let’s do it. Join with us on Sunday evening, June 4, 5 p.m. at Grace Gospel Church, Grandy Hwy 65. Just one block north of the Grandy business section.
Bob Lex
for Concerned Citizens
