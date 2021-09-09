To the editor,
Recently, I was admitted to Cambridge Medical Center hospital for two-and-a-half days (NOT COVID related). I want to publicly thank everyone working on third floor (doctors, nurses, nutritionist, maintenance staff, etc.) for the outstanding care I received. Everyone was so kind, encouraging, patient, and willing to answer any questions I had and to explain each procedure and why I needed it. The new bed I had was also a pleasant surprise compared to those horribly uncomfortable ones they usually have. All in all it was professional and an A+ experience. I wish to thank everyone connected with my care. Bravo!
Fran Strodtman
Cambridge
