To the editor,
I really liked the front page story about the new Isanti County Commissioners. Taking a look at some of the previous commissioners spending and not just rubber stamping it was a step in the right direction. I hope cutting wasteful spending (Orange Frog) is going to be a priority.
I have to give the previous board credit for some fiscal responsibility. At the last meeting they held they were able to cut the new commissioners pay down from approx. $37,000 per year to approximately $31,000 per year. I hope they were being fiscally responsible but I can’t help but think it might have involved a little vindictiveness. Thanks voters for a new board!
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
