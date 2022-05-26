To the editor,
I have read letters to the editor over several months and I wonder whether their authors are true Republicans or simply Trump loyalists. Are they patriots or nationalists?
Nationalism emphasizes a unity of a cultural past, language and heritage. Patriotism is based on love towards people with emphasis on values and beliefs.
Synonyms for nationalism: fanaticism; narrowness; bellicism; ethnocentricity; fanatical patriotism.
As George Orwell stated: “A nationalist, although endlessly brooding on power, victory, defeat, revenge, tends to be uninterested in what happens in the real world.”
Are the opinion writers objectively informed? Are their versions of recent history and current events built upon only one or two sources? Are they open-minded and unafraid of unfiltered facts, or are they copycat, non-thinkers who mirror and parrot cable network channels and internet chatter? Have they become numb to independently evaluating what they see, and instead blindly accept what they’re told as truth and reality?
What do they want? Authoritarianism, which thrives on polorization and myths or Democracy, which has roots with pleurism and with fact.
We need both Republican and Democrat parties. Historian and author Timothy Snyder in his book on tyranny writes, “.....We believe that we have checks and balances, but have rarely faced a situation like the present: when the less popular of the two parties suppresses voting, claims fraud when it loses elections, and controls the majority of statehouses. The party that exercises such control proposes few policies that are popular with the society at large, and several that are unpopular - must either fear democracy or weaken it.” Further he writes, “What is truth?... It is your ability to discern facts that makes you an individual, and our collective trust in common knowledge that makes us a society.
“In 2016, an American presidential candidate claimed on a Russian propaganda outlet that American ‘media has been unbelievably dishonest’. As president, he used the word lies to mean facts not to his liking, and called journalists enemies of the people - Fake News.”
Read! Read political, historical text, books, magazines, articles. Millions of people young and old have read J.K.Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Deadly Hallows.” It offers an account of tyranny and resistance. If you didn’t read it that way the first time, perhaps consider it worth a second read.
We gain nothing and risk losing everything by refusing to tell the Emperor he is not wearing clothes. We insult our own intelligence; belittle our self worth.
Mary Ann Kirvelay
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.