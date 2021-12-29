To the editor,
There are those, in the coldest of days, when hands and feet find it hard to stay warm, or they may stand for two hours facing a glaring sun. Who are these people who brave such elements? They are ordinary, every day wonderful people who give of themselves to help others.
Their only pay comes from the satisfaction of helping their neighbors, and the biggest rewad is knowing that they, ordinary people, can make a difference.
We thank all our bell ringers for their sacrifice and all of those who give in any amount they can. YOU truly are the Salvation Army and keep alive the spirit of being a soldier of the Lord.
Kory and Marie Erickson
Isanti County Unit
Salvation Army
