To the editor,
It’s that time of year again. You will be seeing the bell ringers and the red kettles outside of some of our local businesses. We will need as many bell ringers as we can get. Please sign up for a shift or two, and call Bev at 612-501-6662. Bell ringing starts the day after Thanksgiving.
Kory Erickson
Director, the Salvation Army Isanti County Unit
