To the editor,
This letter is in response to an article written by Lori Fligge/ U of M CFANS with the heading “Less than ¼ of adults trust information about food.”
First off I want to say, sustainable and responsibly sourced food that ultimately benefits the environment should be a given not the exception.
I’d like to see the numbers that CFANS used in that survey because I don’t believe they had enough boomers included. What I took from this article was that boomers are not environmentally conscious. It seems that Professors Homan and Steede have neglected to educate their Gen Z and millennials the history of the environmental issues. Have you had your students read Henry David Thoreau, John Muir, Rachel Carson. Are your students familiar with Wangari Marathai or Michael Braungart?
Boomers were the driving force in starting the environmental movement and it wasn’t easy. Corrupt government and industrial greed were road blocks. Ever hear of Love Canal? Gen Z and millennials are very much mistaken if they think they have the market cornered on environmental passion and concern. Do your students realize how much effort is needed to change the mindset of society? It doesn’t happen overnight. But it can be started and was started on April 22, 1970 as the first Earth Day! Held as an event to increase public awareness of the world’s environmental problems! Senator Gaylord Nelson created Earth Day as a way to force this issue onto the national agenda! Twenty million Americans demonstrated in different US cities, and it worked! My mother and I were two of those Americans!
Millie Peterson - Only one of the millions of boomers
Cambridge
