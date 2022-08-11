To the editor,
I am writing this letter to the man who asks what Joe Biden is doing for him.
If Biden lowered taxes, you could see it. But it is harder to see things like money for roads, bridges, schools, etc. Biden’s infrastructure bill will give Minnesota lots of money to build these things so maybe the costs won’t have to come from your property taxes.
Biden got on the TV and asked people to quit taking advantage of the high price of gasoline since then gas prices have gone from $4.60 to $4.20. Would you like to thank him for this?
I don’t know if things will get better or worse. At the Family Pathways Food Shelf, we went from serving 500 families at the height of the pandemic, to serving 200 families this spring, to serving about 322 this last month. Inflation is hitting everyone. There are not enough people to work the jobs. Most of the baby boomers have retired although some are back working to make ends meet.
Democrats are people who believe in education, and public works. We feed the roots of the tree before we worry about what comes out at the top like jobs and money.
I hope and pray that the economy gets better, just like other people hope and pray about school shootings. Let us all do something to make our country better. Get out and vote.
Barb Kruschel
Cambridge
