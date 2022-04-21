To the editor,
Illegal migrants at our southern border has been going on for decades. Mexican cartels are smuggling migrants and drugs into the U.S. at a great profit to those criminals. They are armed with weapons manufactured in the U.S.
A friend of mine fled the war in Nicaragua that was partially supported by the U.S. that gave weapons to the Contra rebels. Close to home, last winter a family of four including an infant were frozen to death crossing from Canada to Minnesota. Also, migrants are currently being intercepted in Florida on boats from Haiti and Cuba.
Consider the refugee problem in Poland. With a population of 38 million, Poland has taken in over 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees crossing their border fleeing the war. Now, the U.S. has a population of 300 million. If we were as generous as the Polish people, we would take in over 20 million refuges. Many people in East Central Minnesota are Christians and the churches were full this Easter. What if Jesus Christ was in charge of our borders, how would things be different?
Howard Lewis
Cambridge
