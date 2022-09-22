To the editor,
Re: The article last week concerning the children’s library book that was challenged by citizens whose tax dollars support the East Central Regional Libraries.
The executive director has said the book, It’s Perfectly Normal, is a “sexual education title written, according to the publisher, for ages 10 and up.” It is, in fact, adult sexual content disguised as a children’s picture book and any 7, 8, 9 yr. who is browsing the children’s library shelves can easily happen upon it. Citizens asked the library board to move the book from the “juvenile” area into the adult area where it can easily be found by any parent who cares to share it with their child. Citizens asked the board to consider the content of the book, which is full of cartoon nudity and tells the child reader that a--l and o--l sex are “perfectly normal” and equal in safety to other sexual behavior. Since when is adult sexual behavior an appropriate subject for a book written for children? What child benefits from reading about risky sexual behavior that can result in contracting STDs and HIV? The board was asked to consider the health science inaccuracies in the book’s text and that what this book does to a child reader is basically what groomers do to prepare a child for sexual abuse/exploitation.
The library executive director has also said, “Selection of materials will not be inhibited by the possibility that materials may come into the possession of minors.” Huh? Library staff intentionally places this book in the “juvenile” area of the library so that children will find it. Folks, ask the library staff and board members, “Who benefits from the sexualization of children?” Ask them who purchased this book? How is material vetted before taxpayer dollars are spent and it is placed on the library shelf where somehow it is unmovable without threatening a censorship lawsuit?
Taxpayer dollars are being spent on library material that grooms children for early sexual activity while at the same time tax dollars pay law enforcement and the courts to fight child sex trafficking. Ask the library board, “Since when don’t adults protect children?” Adults protect children from tobacco use, alcohol use, and child labor. Adults designed a rating system to protect children from vulgarity and violence in movies, TV programs and video games. It is perfectly normal for adults to protect children.
Nancy Grossmann
Shafer
