To the editor,
I have read “It’s Perfectly Normal” (2021 edition) from cover to cover and my evaluation of the book differs markedly from that articulated by Nancy Grossmann in her Sept. 22, 2022, letter. The book provides preteens with the knowledge and understanding to make responsible choices and stay safe and healthy. It provides accurate information for adolescents who want to learn more about their changing bodies and feelings. Although the internet and social media are available for searching these topics, there are many creepy and dangerous websites that are unfortunately very accessible. “It’s Perfectly Normal” is a far better resource for navigating puberty and learning about sexuality and reproduction. It also provides guidance for safely using the internet and how to recognize, avoid, and report sexual abuse; two essential topics to help preteens protect their privacy and personal safety.
This book was first published over 25 years ago and has been regularly updated with guidance from experts including parents, teachers, doctors, nurses, psychologists, scientists, and clergy. “It’s Perfectively Normal” has won numerous book awards, been translated into more than 35 languages, sold a million copies, and read around the world. You would be hard pressed to find a stronger endorsement of a book than that.
Public libraries serve the whole public regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, age, or religious or political persuasion. Thus the fiction and non-fiction book collection encompasses a broad variety of subjects, genres, and authors. Parents are free to pick and choose what to read to their children or what books to allow their children to read. Every library user is responsible for determining which library resources are acceptable for them and their families. Every library user must also recognize that what they find objectionable may be perfectively acceptable to other users.
Karen S. Lee
Cambridge
