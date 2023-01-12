To the editor,
There’s nothing democratic or good about today’s democratics party. Socialist-communist ideology is their agenda, and Americans are asleep about what’s going on. Let’s look at one issue - the southern border:
Fentanyl is pouring into our county {100% increase this year over last} and killing Americans one every five minutes. And democrats don’t care. Human trafficking is destroying lives. In one month last year 18,847 children crossed our border. One expert said 60% of them came not with parents but with the Mexican cartels -- and democrats don’t care. Ninety-eight illegals on our terrorist watch list have been apprehended by border police. And democrats don’t care. Nearly 70% of illegals traveling north in the U.S. are victims of violence -- and democrats don’t care. There have been 800,000 get-aways in the last 2 years, and democrats don’t care.
One Texan living near the border said illegals have been tearing down his fences . . . . 34 times in 60 days and terrorizing his family . . . . over and over again. They live in fear. And democrats don’t care.
Our top two democratic leaders have visited the border just once. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, says, “our southern border is secure,” despite the fact that there have been 1.5 million arrests of illegals. So that’s another democratic lie. Texas governor, Gregg Abbott, has called up the Texas National Guard to help with illegal immigration problems because democrats in D.C. are not doing their job. Texas tax-payers are stuck with this cost of keeping themselves safe when it is the duty of the Federal government.
So why don’t they don’t care about protecting our citizens. The reason --- democrats will give illegals the right to vote so democrats can stay in total control of America --- forever. An added bonus for allowing illegal immigration is democrats get more victims for big government to control.
Let’s not be naive about the illegal immigration. This is part of the democratic ideology . . . . to take over our country with one-party rule so they have complete and absolute power . . . . forever. Democrats also plan to pack the court, eliminate the electoral college, and admit D.C. as a state to solidify their totalitarian rule of country. It’s time for Americans to be informed and to wake up ---- before it’s too late.
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
