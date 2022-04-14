To the editor,
I want to make people aware that what is happening at the border is our responsibility. Not paying attention is not an excuse or answer to the problem. The crossing of COVID-19 and other diseases; the drugs pouring across that are killing our children; the sex slavery that has multiplied; the lack of security that has allowed terrorists to infiltrate our country.
All of these things make it necessary for us to take a moral stand against open borders. Regardless of your political stance, you will answer to a higher power. What will you say to Him that you did to stop this inhumanity that is happening in America under our watch? What will you do and what will you say?
Roger Newton
North Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.