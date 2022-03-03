To the editor,
A big thank you to Play Inc. and all the cast of “Music Man” at the Hardy Center last weekend. It was so enjoyable and so well done. Cambridge can be very proud to have a great performance like this. Thanks also to the directors Aaron Knudsvig and Shannon Shogren.
The Danielsons
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.