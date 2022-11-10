To the editor,
Dear Isanti County residents, I am deeply concerned with the direction in which our current county commissioners are heading in terms of managing our money. Even more disconcerting is the laissez-faire attitude and mindset that they unabashedly continue to reflect in their resolve to push their agenda of remodeling the Government Center for the sake of “efficiency.”
Even our current President has admitted that America is heading into dark times. Such times force each of us to take a hard look at our financial decisions. My car gets around 30 mpg. It would be great to purchase a new car that gets 50 mpg. Such efficiency! I could save about $1600/yr. which would only take me about 20 years to recoup my initial investment. What a genius idea…especially if the dark times last another 20 years! Of course, I would probably have to cut way back on the amount of groceries I would buy. And I’d need to set my home thermostat back to 60° or so. Any form of entertainment that cost money would be out of the question. No worries. It would all be for the sake of “efficiency!”
The idea of efficiency must be taken in context. Do we spend money that we do not have, or will not have, when we may not be able to pay our utility bill soon? Do we spend tax dollars to repair our roads when in order to pay those taxes, our people lose their homes?! Do we continue to spend money holding Happiness meetings to lull us into a counterfeit fantasy world of escape?!!
It would appear that most of our current commissioners believe they can go about business as usual even when the price of groceries, heating fuel, gas, and almost everything has skyrocketed. NO WAY! This form of ethos will dismantle the underpinnings of our community.
At the time of this writing, I do not know which of the commissioners who are running for re-election will continue to be in control next year. We, the people, must take a hard look at this mindset that will destroy the things that are so precious to us all. Unless we speak out now, they could do a lot of damage to our financial status in the short time they have left. Contact your public servant commissioner and ask them, “Why?”
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.