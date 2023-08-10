*Editor’s note: The following is being published with permission from the Friends of the Library as a letter to the editor at our request in order to give context to the statements made in the previous letter to the editor from Gary Lantz.
To the editor,
The Cambridge library is part of the East Central Regional Library (ECRL) system that includes libraries in Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine Counties. ECRL is governed by a Joint Powers Agreement between the counties which provides that if any county reduces its share of the annual system operating budget approved by the ECRL Board of Trustees, library services in that county must be reduced accordingly.
There are four new commissioners who will be voting on library funding for the first time. An article in the June 22, 2023, County NewsReview indicated that several questioned the level of library funding.
If the Isanti County Commissioners fail to fully fund the county’s share of the approved budget, the Cambridge Public Library would have to reduce staff hours, opening hours and programs accordingly. The Braham and Isanti outreach locations could also be negatively impacted.
You can help prevent this by contacting your commissioner by Sept. 8, 2023, and voicing your support for the library. Tell your commissioner why the library is important to you and your family and to the county.
•District 1: Alan Duff – 612-286-2114. Email alan.duff@co.isanti.mn.us.
•District 2: Bill Berg – 763-221-3513. Email bill.berg@co.isanti.mn.us.
•District 3: Steve Westerberg – 763-496-0397. Email
steve.westerberg@co.isanti.mn.us.
•District 4: Mike Warring – 763-444-4261. Email mike.warring@co.isanti.mn.us.
•District 5: Kristi LaRowe – 763-333-8198. Email kristi.larowe@co.isanti.mn.us.
You can also send a letter to your commissioner at Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SE, Cambridge, MN 55008. You can voice your support in person at one of the commissioners’ regular meetings by adding your name to the sign up sheet for the public comment period. The commissioners meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 9 a.m. at the County Government Center.
The Friends of the Cambridge Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.