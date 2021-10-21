To the editor,
My husband, Nick, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease over 14 years ago. Our motto throughout these many years has been “We are a team and we WILL fight this together.”
Last March, Nick joined a Rock Steady Boxing class that is managed and coached by K. C. Bohn, a long-time resident and business owner in Cambridge.
The mission of Rock Steady Boxing, a nationwide non-profit organization, is to empower people with Parkinson’s disease to fight back by teaching a non-contact boxing routine. Research has proven that there are ways in which people with Parkinson’s disease can enhance their quality of life and even build strength, flexibility, and speed.
I have attended these invaluable classes with my husband and have personally seen the improvement in the participants…areas including strength, balance, flexibility, endurance. Another major benefit is the camaraderie shared by those whose lives have been changed by Parkinson’s.
Coach K. C. is completely dedicated to helping improve the lives of each person in his class. To be sure, it is hard work, but it’s also fun and very rewarding.
Rock Steady Boxing is for anyone, at any level of Parkinson’s. There are two options for this one hour class held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. One in the morning from 10:15 - 11:15 and one evening class from 5-6. Please contact K.C. at cambridge@rsbaffiliate.com if you have any questions.
Come and observe. The door is always open during classes. I guarantee you will feel welcome.
Sandie Ordahl
Cambridge
Editor’s note: See the Star’s April 15, 2021, edition for an extensive article on these classes titled “Boxing program helps knock out effects of Parkinson’s Disease.”
