To the editor,
Isanti County is moving at speeds that are not allowing for proper public debate regarding two issues that impact residents: 1) abolishment of policy against proclamations, and 2) declaring Isanti as a “Sanctuary” of any kind. Both are government overreach and should not proceed.
Posted agendas on the Isanti County website mention the proclamations policy once. It appears under the March 7 meeting agenda. As reported in the March 9 Isanti-Chisago County Star, Commissioner Duff said, “I brought this policy forward because I would like Isanti County to pursue becoming a Second Amendment Dedicated county… I already have this resolution drafted...”
The draft was presented at the subsequent March 21 meeting where both Sheriff Seiberlich and Isanti County Attorney Edblad voiced strong objections to the draft which states, “all gun laws violate the Second Amendment.” Edblad pointed out that the proclamation is seemingly cherry-picking which articles of the Constitution Isanti County will enforce, (the 2nd) while making a public proclamation, as noted by Edblad, that “violates Articles 1, 2, and 3 of the Constitution.” Edblad continued, “(they)...do not have the legal authority as a Legislative Branch to declare laws unconstitutional- only the Judicial Branch through the courts can declare laws unconstitutional.”
It is unacceptable that the board of commissioners is commandeering Isanti County to make political statements. Since its inception, the US Consistution has been involved in political debate, marking our nation’s most tumultuous periods, from slavery, Civil War, desegregation, women’s suffrage, civil rights — to socially polarizing topics of abortion and same-sex marriage. What these all have in common is that the final word came from the Supreme Court. The separation of powers within the Constitution — all of its articles working together — is what Madison himself argued would allow a nation to be free from “instability and passionate mobs.”
Currently, Isanti County is in danger of acting like a “passionate mob.” Any person who wants to challenge a law believed to be unconstitutional is free to do so. But county commissioners do not have the right to put words into the mouths of its citizens to publicly state via proclamation the subversion of articles in the US Constitution. They were not elected to do this. This is overreach.
Lynnae Bina
Cambridge
