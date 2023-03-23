To the editor,
I read with interest the workings of the new Isanti Board of Commissioners knowing many of them are new … what will they be like? Immediately, they answer that question by wanting to spend $20,000 rather than hire one of the two candidates that applied for County Administrator. What a slap in the face to Chad Struss, one of the most honest, reliable, dedicated county employees we’ve ever had. Alan Duff claims to want the “charisma” of Hepola and the “stability” of Struss. Since when has “charisma” been listed as a County Administrator’s job qualification? The vote was 3-2 and I have a feeling that’s what it will be for the run of this board, since the three seem to have already formed an alliance based on their agenda.
I have always been impressed by the board’s lack of partisanship. Politics has no place at this level of government. But now it seems, we want to pass something to do with our Second Amendment rights, making Isanti County take a stand on this amendment. If that isn’t partisanship, I don’t know what is. While the board members read through the County Administrator’s job description searching for the word “charisma,” maybe they need to read through their own job description. You are here to represent the residents of the county, NOT JUST YOUR POLITICAL PARTY.
Fellow citizens, we need to keep a watchful eye on this Board of Commissioners and the decisions they make for our county. So far, individuals on the board have made two choices that I’m aware of, neither of which do I agree with and both make me very suspicious of their ulterior motives.
Bruce Danielson
Cambridge
