To the editor,
I have been to a number of commissioners meetings and am more than a little concerned and disappointed as some of the commissioners do not seem to take into consideration of what their constituents feel strongly about. One of those being changing the County Auditor to an appointed position from an elected position by the people. There were many citizens at this meeting that opposed this and none were present that were for this change. There were also many calls and emails sent to the commissioners sharing the disapproval of this change. I feel that they (Commissioners) were deaf to our requests to keep it as a choice for the people to decide. What is even more disconcerting is now they want to attempt to do this with the County Recorder. I am beginning to see a pattern here that is upsetting. It appears that little by little they are taking the rights of the people to choose and putting it in the hands of five persons. This appears to me that some (not all) of the commissioners feel they know better for their constituents than we do. It seems they have a superiority attitude and very little concern for the desires of the constituents they serve.
At one meeting I attended I made a request for one of the bimonthly commissioner meetings be moved to an evening so those who are unable to attend during the day due to working outside the home are able to attend. I have not seen any evidence that they took this into consideration. I truly feel that the tide should change from these county commissioners to again pay heed to what their constituents are saying and requesting as they are to serve us and not their own agendas.
Kathleen Peterson
Bradford Township
