To the editor,
There are many and varied definitions and idioms for the expression “waste of time.” One describes it as, “the devotion of time to a useless activity,” while another source says, “To procrastinate; to avoid doing something, especially by engaging in some frivolous or diversionary activity.” My favorite is, “If you waste something such as time, money, or energy, and you use too much of it doing something that is not important or necessary or is unlikely to succeed.”
Our county’s new commissioners’ journey down new pathways towards transparency, communication, co-operation, and renewal of integrity of governance does not appear to fall into any of these definitions, unless you are so self-focused, self-righteous and narrowminded as to not seek out the true facts and underpinnings of the incredibly important, necessary and successful work they have accomplished in a short amount of time.
We all are aware that we live in a state that has been overrun, manipulated and lambasted by an unprecedented self-centered, evil, woke, group of people with a demonic socialistic agenda. The pressure that such governmental power has been squeezing our rights and freedoms out of our local leaders’ ability to foster a healthy, growing community is real and increasingly overwhelming. Thus, our new county commissioners have found it “important”, even “necessary” to stand strong with the leaders of many other Minnesota counties and resist the “powers that be” within our state government.
Let’s face it…our new commissioners have had to start from ground zero and re-establish and return a form of transparent, constituent-oriented government that many of our past commissioners did not even care about as they moved us closer and closer toward the abyss of governmental control. It is sad to think that some would call the work that our new commissioners have done, in this arena alone, a “waste of time and money.” As I reflect back on the past local elections and recall the candidates’ campaign promises to return the power of government back to the people…as I am reminded that we the people of Isanti County spoke out and chose these 5 people to represent us, I am pleased to say that the “important and necessary, and likely to succeed” issues have driven them to seek to know their constituents’ needs and to do whatever necessary to work toward that end.
Thank you commissioners, for your hard work…and thank you citizens, for supporting them.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
