To the editor,
A long while ago, Dr. Tom Coleman, a respected elder of our community, told me “you can tell the quality of a county by how they treat their children.”
I am very thankful that those of our grandchildren under the age of 12 are in communities that care. They live in four different cities in three different states and are required to wear masks in school. That shows that the schools and communities care about ALL children. They are quality.
We have lived in this community 50 years and have been proud of the quality of our schools and the education our children have received.
Now each of us has a choice to ensure the quality of our schools and community. Will Isanti County be a quality community or a place of individual desires?
Pat Sundberg
Isanti
