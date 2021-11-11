To the editor,
Our County Commissioners have taken action to lead us towards an Authoritarian style of county government.
375A.1205 APPOINTING COUNTY OFFICERS DIRECT RESULT OF STATE BILLS SF1731 & HF968 GIVING OPTION OF APPOINTED POSITION WHEN MEETING CERTAIN OPTIONS & REQUIREMENTS. (OPTIONAL NOT MANDATORY) These Bills unilaterally provided option to nullify our rights. This should be disturbing to everyone! Explanation: Subdivision 1. A county board may appoint the County Auditor, Treasurer, or Recorder under section 375A.10 subd 2(reverts back if not abolished + Combining office restrictions) or Auditor/Treasurer under section 375A.10 subd 5 (reverts back here) by following process outlined. Notwithstanding sect 375A.12, a referendum isn’t required pursuant to this section. A county board SHALL ONLY use authority to appoint under following circumstances: Office vacant, incumbent not running, signed agreement, incumbent appointed with tenure, pay, benefits equal to length of service. DEFINITION OF SHALL: compulsory or mandatory. Auditor/ Treasurer Notice NO contract on 3-25 or 4-1-2021. Contract 6-16-21 date of comments, vote immediately afterward.
No Transparency when Auditor/Treasurer Appointed or Attempt of Appointing Recorder. The Commissioners on any issue that directly affects or impacts constituents daily life, financially, or rights should be made public by all means available well in advance of any action or resolution made. Not everyone is computer savvy! TRANSPARENCY and COMMUNICATION TO ALL CONSTITUENTS IS PARAMOUNT, PERIOD!
Commissioner Warring has protected our rights in both cases. My prior conversation with Commissioner Oslund makes me believe he was pressured to vote yes in the Auditor action but in the attempt to appoint the recorder he voted NO and protected our rights like he should have in auditor action. We can hope he remains steadfast!
I am working on a Reverse Petition on the Auditor appointed position. After General Election in 2022 by getting 10% of register voters signatures & filed with Auditor by Aug. 1 2024, question will be on ballot to rescind Commissioner’s action of Auditor/Treasurer Appointed Position reverting it back to Elected Position.
Those Commissioners voting to nullify our rights can be voted out in 2022 and 2024. Their decision choosing to nullify our rights will never be OK! Operational improvement can be achieved without taking our rights under the United States Constitution.
Donald Mullins
Cambridge
