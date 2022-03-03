To the editor,
Would it be weird if a stranger would ask your ninth grader how many sexual partners they have had?
I think so. That is a question that the Minnesota Student Survey is asking your kids about their gender and sexual behavior. It posses questions that morally objectionable behavior seem normal. For more information on this, you can visit the Child Protection League.
The survey is so bad that the state tip sheet on how to deal with the trauma kids might experience from this survey.
What does this have to do with education? Why is our school doing this?
We should be teaching our kids they have power and control over their own bodies. Privacy and values. Not even their teachers or schools get to know these kind of things about them. Teach your kids how to be strong and brave and stand up for themselves.
Unfortunately the schools are forcing them to stand up in and against the very place they should be welcome and grow … in their own classroom.
Now your child has to think about how to answer them in a way to opt out of the survey.
Please go to Minnesota student survey/2022. Then click instruments, you can see what each grade level surveys are.
Kristi LaRowe
Cambridge
